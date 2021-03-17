New opportunities for students at Madisonville North Hopkins High School came about this year through a new agriculture and dual credit class along with a partnership with Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region.
The new agriculture structures and design class — taught by Brian Welch — gives students a chance to apply mathematics in a real-world setting by building sheds for Habitat homes.
“We have been given the opportunity to apply the stuff in class to real-world residential work by building these sheds,” he said.
April Duncan, the agriculture instructor at Madisonville Community College, said the high school’s partnership with Habitat was an amazing idea.
“They were going to have to do some type of construction for the course anyway, so I am glad they were able to put it to good use,” she said.
Students are getting dual credit for the high school class as well as Duncan’s agriculture maintenance class at MCC. The class has gotten a good turnout, she said. And as long as the high school keeps the class, she will continue to offer dual credit.
North senior Craig Holloman said he was happy to be able to join the class because he can get dual credit for college and help out in the community.
“I am happy that we are able to help people in our community, especially those that need it,” he said.
Holloman lives on a farm and was already familiar with construction-type work. He is hoping to be able to take what he learns in class and apply it at home.
For each house Habitat builds, the class will build a shed to adjoin the property.
“It is really exciting,” Welch said. “With each of our classes, we try to have something that gives back to the community.”
Welch said it is good for the students to help in the community because it puts their mark in Madisonville and makes them take pride knowing others in the community will see their work.
Construction and agriculture can be misleading in that a lot of math and science go into it, Welch said. As part of the project, students had to put together a supply list and determine how many shingles would be needed to cover the roof.
“Basic math that you used in high school that you haven’t used recently, construction workers are using that every day,” he said.
The shed will be inspected by the head contractor for the project when completed, and if the class does a good job on the shed, they could be working on two more before the end of the school year, said Welch.
“This is the first one, so we are working out all the kinks and getting that figured out,” he said.
The next shed will be on a more realistic timeline, said Welch. Students will have a two-week deadline to complete the project from start to finish.
