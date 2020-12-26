Family owned and operated since 1960, Legate’s Furniture World is celebrating 60 years in Madisonville.
Started in April, 1960 by Davis Legate, now operated by his son, Clark, the Legates credit such a long business history to lasting products and treating customers fairly.
“We treat our customers like we would want to be treated and that has carried through,” said Davis.
Clark said when his dad started the business, he looked at other stores that sold their stock at the manufacturer’s recommended price, which included a healthy mark up.
“Our philosophy from day one has been, we discount it 40 sometimes 50% off the suggested retail price. That is what we sell it for every day and still do,” said Clark.
Davis was in the heating business when he realized his warmer weather wasn’t good for his bottom line.
“I decided that something people used year around is furniture and floor covering,” he said.
Originally, he started selling floor covering but soon realized furniture would be a natural addition to his business. Since then, the business has grown from one building to the next.
Legate’s Furniture started off in a building on East Center Street, where they moved from one part of the building into another, until they out grew the building itself. It was in 1966 that elder Legate bought the building at 2112 South
Main Street.
Around 2010, Legate’s started selling used furniture. In 2015, they turned the South Main building into the used furniture store and bought the building at 744 S. Main Street, their current location, to sell the new furniture.
Clark said he had to convince his dad to start selling used furniture because of demand from customers.
“I just saw the demand and filled it,” he said.
Clark had been handling the day-to-day operations of the furniture store for about five years before they purchased the current kocation.
“I started running the new store exclusively because he was busy with the other store,” said Clark.
Davis said Clark made a lot of improvements to the building after they purchased the former lawnmower shop.
“He is actually the one that grew this building and made it what it is today,” said Davis.
Davis ran the used store for several years after his son took over. Clark said he and his wife, Venus, would close the new furniture store for the day and head to the used store to help his parents. They would be there until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., which led Clark to suggest to his parents to retire because they were working too hard.
“They said, ‘Please don’t take our playground away from us,” said Clark.
Though Davis is still involved in the business, he is not as involved as he once was. He no longer runs the stores, but he does still purchase products for the used store.
“I have retired three times, and it just never took,” said Davis.
Legate’s Furniture World is a family business that crosses two generations. Clark said as a kid he remembers going to work with his father on days he was not in school. Often on Saturdays when he was around 8 years old, he would help assemble furniture.
“When I got old enough and big enough to deliver, I would deliver after school or during the summers when I was out of school,” he said.
After graduating high school and starting college, Clark took on more responsibility handling the books for the store, paying bills and doing inventory, he said. He eased into the sales side of the business before becoming manger of the mattress department and eventually the entire store.
Clark said he has tried to continue what his father started by offering good, quality products and treating people like family.
