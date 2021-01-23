A Crofton man is facing charges after a traffic stop by the Madisonville Police Department led to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine with a street value estimated over $200,000, according to a police report.
William Cook, 37, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a handgun, careless driving, disregarding stop sign, possession of marijuana, giving officer false identifying information, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the police report, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe around 1:30 p.m. after witnessing traffic violations.
Officers identified Cook as the driver, and while speaking with him, noticed a glass smoking device in the driver floorboard in “plain view,” according to the reports.
Police say a K9 Narcotics dog was alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced 4.64 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a black nine mm handgun, drug trafficking items and a “substantial amount of U.S. currency,” according to police.
MPD Chief Steve Bryan said the officer credited the bust to training he had received earlier Thursday regarding traffic stops.
“I asked him what happened and he said he just used what he learned in the class,” said Bryan.
Cook was arrested without incident and is currently being housed in the Hopkins County Jail on a $100,000 cash bail bond. As of Friday afternoon, he remains housed in the jail, according to the Hopkins County Jail website.
