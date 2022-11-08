HCS 1

Kristin Mackey, the family resource coordinator for South Hopkins Middle School, left, was honored by Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith and the Hopkins County School Board for being one of five people across the Kentucky Education system to receive the Harry J. Cowherd Award.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

Hopkins County School Board unanimously voted to reject all bids for 12 acres of property on Grapevine Road during Monday night’s meeting after bids didn’t come in as high as expected.

Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said typically, all bids have to be rejected if a bid does not meet the minimum acceptable price.

