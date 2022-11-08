Hopkins County School Board unanimously voted to reject all bids for 12 acres of property on Grapevine Road during Monday night’s meeting after bids didn’t come in as high as expected.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said typically, all bids have to be rejected if a bid does not meet the minimum acceptable price.
“We are not allowed to liquidate a property in the manner that we did unless the bids meet the minimum acceptable price,” he said.
Two bids were placed during the accepted time frame, one from Groves Electrical Services for $360,000 and the other from Dan Pullin for $201,000.
The 12 acres were surplussed by the school board in 2017, and the partial structure on it was demolished two years ago, Cline previously reported.
The property has a concrete and blacktop pad where the building was being constructed, there is a 4-inch gas line installed for high-level utility needs, and there is also a driveway coming in that is part of the property.
Cline said any decisions on what to do with the property after rejecting both bids fall to the school board.
“They can decide to sell it in any of the three ways we have always been able to liquidate the property or they can decide not to sell it,” he said.
No mention of what to do with the property was made Monday night after the bids were rejected.
The board entered into a closed session to discuss the acquisition or future sale of property or discuss the possible appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee, member, or student. No action was taken once the board went back into the regular meeting.
In other news, the school board:
recognized South Hopkins Middle School Resource Coordinator Kristin Mackey who received the Harry J. Cowheard Award.
approved KETS payment invoices to Integration Partners for $15,360 for a cabling project at Jesse Stuart Elementary School.
approved payment invoices to A&K Construction for $537,993and KRM Supply for $62,800 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School.
approved to accept the KETS school facilities construction commission first offer of assistance for the 2023 school year.
Approved the contract with Delta Dental of Kentucky for the 2022-2023 school year.
Approved to declare a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Ban truck as surplus and approved to advertise to accept bids on the truck.
Approved to change the job class code for the coach Instructional Assistant I to Instructional Assistant II.
Approved a clinical/practicum agreement with Austin Peay State University for Master of Speech-Language Patholgy Degree Program.
Approved to chance computer maintenance technician position days from 220 to 260 days.
Approved to revise the job description title for Lead Computer Maintenance Technician to Computer Maintenance Technician.
Approved BG-2 and BG-3 for the High School Auxiliary Gym projects.
Approved to request a waiver of the District Facilities Plan from the Kentucky Department of education as recommended by the Local Planning Committee.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Central Administrative Office.
