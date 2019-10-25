How to Choose a Physician Selection should require real scrutiny, research

If you are choosing a doctor for the first time, or are changing physicians due to a move or other circumstances, your selection requires real scrutiny and research.
For your best health, you need to have a good relationship with your doctor. And if you want to have a god relationship with your doctor, you'll need to begin by choosing a physician who is an excellent listener and who take patient concerns seriously.
But there are some other things you need to consider when feeling out a new doctor's office.
Here are some things to think about:
Insurance
Insurance companies have contracts with individuals or group practices. It is likely that you cannot go outside of your insurer's provider network without paying an additional fee.
Your primary care doctor should be able to understand your medical needs, as well as offer you appropriate referrals should you need a specialist. It is possible that using a doctor outside your insurer's primary care network may subject you to out-of-pocket expenses.
Some insurance carriers do not impose restrictions on your choice of physicians. If you have this kind of policy, look to your local newspaper or online advertisements to find potential doctors in your area.
Meeting Your Needs
Experts recommend selecting a general practitioner to serve as your primary care physician. This professional might be an internal medicine doctor or a member of a family practice.
Under some circumstances, it is better to select a doctor practicing within a particular specialty. Women might feel more comfortable with an obstetrician/gynecologist as a primary care physician. A pediatrician might be the primary care physician for children. Seniors could even have a geriatric specialist for their primary care physician.
Ask for Referrals
Friends, family and other trusted sources are the best way to find a new doctor. People will gladly give referrals when they have had positive experiences with their health care providers. They will also provide feedback when the experience was not to their liking.
The American Medical Association or other professional physicians' organizations in your area will be another useful resource. Prior to making a final decision, always confirm that your physician has a current license to practice with the state medical board. This licensing body will also tell you if he has any pending disciplinary action or complaints.
Not every doctor accepts new patients. Once you have collected a list of possible physicians, contact them to make sure they will accept new patients, as well as the insurance you carry.
Ideally, your first visit will include a routine physical examination and documentation of your medical history. But sometimes insurance carriers will decline payment for routine exams.
Convenience
Convenience is another important factor when choosing a physician. His or her office should be easily accessible from your home or workplace.
Ensure the doctor has admitting privileges at your preferred hospital in the event you need treatment. Ask where your physician can perform diagnostic tests and procedures. Some doctors might use a separate facility rather than their own offices.
Finally, inquire how long it usually takes to book an appointment. When an emergency arises, you will want to know that your new doctor can meet you quickly.
