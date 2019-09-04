Travel between Madisonville and Richland will be rerouted for several weeks beause of bridge construction.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises Ky. Highway 70/Beulah Road will be closed to the east of Richland, beginning Sept. 16. Crews plan to erect a new Sugar Creek Bridge between mile markers 13 and 14.
Drivers will have to go through Earlington to get around the construction. A marked detour will be in place taking drivers from Madisonville down U.S. 41 to Earlington, then southwest on Ky. 112/West Main Street. A right turn at Ky. 1337/North McEuen Avenue will take drivers back to Ky. 70 in Richland.
But truck drivers are advised not to use the marked detour. The state urges them to create their own alternate route.
State officials expect the closure to last about seven weeks, with the new bridge scheduled to open Nov. 7.
The work is part of the Bridging Kentucky program, which has a goal of replacing or upgrading 1,000 bridges across the state over four years. The list includes 15 bridges across Hopkins County, including a second new bridge along Ky. 70 less than a mile from Sugar Creek.
State records show the bridge over Clear Creek west of Oriole is scheduled to be replaced beginning this year. No date has been announced for that project.
Ragel, Inc is the prime contractor on the Sugar Creek Bridge. It's one of three bridges the company will replace under a contract worth $2.2 million.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.