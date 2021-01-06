As the new year starts, Madisonville Community College is still registering students for the spring semester which officially begins on Monday.
Jay Parrent, vice-president at the college, said the semester will open with online learning but he’s hopeful in-person classes can begin by Feb. 1 with alternating schedules.
Returning to in-person classes will be dependent on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, he said.
“The online start is not anything to be intimidated by. We have gotten really good at online instruction here,” said Parrent. “It is still a very flexible schedule for students.”
He said the college is accepting virtual appointments for enrollment or students can walk in. Healthy at MCC protocols are still place so Parrent asks anyone coming on campus to wear a mask and socially distance.
The protocols and plans in place seem to be working great, he said. The school has modified the plan to adjust to situations to better keep students and staff safe.
“We feel like we have done a nice job so far, but I will say we are anxious to see everybody back on campus as safely and soon as possible,” he said. “We are just excited to get this semester going.”
As for the affect COVID-19 had on enrollment numbers, Parrent said the head count is about the same as spring semester last year but official numbers won’t be available until later this semester.
“The springs are typically a little smaller than a fall enrollment anyway,” said Parrent.
The last day to register for the full spring semester is Friday, Jan. 8. There will be some bi-term classes offered later in the semester, but Parrent said the priority is getting people into the classes that start Monday.
“We still have a ton of seats in certain sections so it is not too late,” he said.
A statewide campaign to promote the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship is currently underway, Parrent said. The scholarship provides free tuition for certain programs that are considered high wage and in high demand.
The programs are health and nursing, business, computer and information technology, constructions and trades, and transportation and logistics.
“In those five big areas MCC has over 75 certificates, diplomas or degrees that are eligible,” said Parrent.
The scholarship is a great opportunity for people considering going to school, he said. Students shouldn’t let money be a factor if they are interested in those fields, according to Parrent.
For more information, contact the Enrollment Center at 270-824-8657 to make an appointment or go online at https://madisonville.kctcs.edu/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.