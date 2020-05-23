A Dawson Springs man was jailed Friday night in a drug bust that included federal and local officers.
A statement from Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson says Adam W. Hays, 41, had been watched by detectives since last year for “large-scale trafficking of crystal methamphetamine.”
Hays was arrested on Hodge Street in Madisonville around noon Friday. Sanderson says Hays had a “significant amount” of possible crystal meth, along with a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia, a pink revolver and a “large sum” of cash.
Hays reportedly also had “a large amount” of the opioid drug Fentanyl “imported from out of state.”
Hays is charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, importing Fentanyl or its derivatives, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. His bond was pending Friday afternoon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.