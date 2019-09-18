Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Christopher Alfred, 25, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle.
• Kelsey Asher, 21, of Dawson Springs was charged Monday with second-degree hindering of a prosecution or apprehension and failure to produce an insurance card.
• Kelvin Bell, 31, of Madisonville was charged Monday with buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of handgun by a convicted felon.
• Malik Davis, 23, of Madisonville was charged Monday with third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree wanton endangerment, improper display of license plates, giving an officer false identification and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Chelsea Epley, 26, of Madisonville was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault.
• Amber Hernandez-Garcia, 32, of Earlington was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Jolois Hill, 44, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Michael Phebus, 32, of Madisonville was charged Monday with reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Carrie Winnecke, 43, of Utica was charged Monday with failure to appear in Daviess County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.