Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood is a Democrat. He's also a gun collector. And he sees no contradiction between the two.
"What gets me is the people who are not taking a safety course," Hobgood said as he browsed around the Midwest Madisonville Gun Show Sunday at the West Kentucky Archery Complex.
Hobgood pulled out his wallet and showed his concealed carry permit. That permit no longer is required under a new Kentucky law, which took effect in June. That concerns not only Hobgood, but he said every county sheriff in the commonwealth.
"Not even Dodge City had that," Hobgood said in reference to the days of the fictional Matt Dillon in "Gunsmoke." He added the old day-long training course was valuable because "they teach you the law" about when and when not to shoot.
Midwest Promotions made sure it was within the law with its two-day show. A sign outside the building advised, "All state, federal and local laws apply to all persons and activities."
Vendors offered not only new firearms but accessories and ammunition. The sales of ammunition became an issue after Walmart's Chief Executive Officer announced in September the retailer would stop selling "short-barrel rifle" bullets and "handgun ammunition."
Promoter Robert Alvey said that decision should benefit smaller weapons dealers. But at the moment, Hopkins County has none. Alvey doesn't blame Walmart domination for that.
"Maybe some bad business decisions," Alvey said.
Yet a couple of Hopkins County residents had tables at the show. Steve Mathias brought firearms from his home in the Dalton area.
"I collect a lot of Civil War guns and antique guns," Mathias said. It's been a hobby for him for 40 years.
Mathias said it's "kind of silly" for at least one Democratic presidential candidate to talk about confiscating semi-automatic weapons such as AR-15s and AK-47s.
"America was born with guns. They helped us get away from Britain, and I think they're here to stay," Mathias said.
Alvey said Saturday's attendance was "on the light side" because many people attended Kidapalooza downtown. But he enjoyed holding the show at the Archery Complex for the first time. The show was moved because the Ballard Convention Center was booked and unavailable.
One flier at the show opposed a proposal by an Owensboro attorney to end gun shows at the Sportscenter there. Hobgood said he sees no reason for such a ban at Hopkins County facilities.
"That's just someone trying to get their name in the paper," he said.
