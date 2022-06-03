The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club’s annual Take A Kid Fishing Day youth fishing tournament will take place today at the Madisonville City Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Registration for the event opens at 10:30 a.m.. The first 100 children to check in today will receive a gift bag. Organizers say normally around 80 children participate.
The tournament will feature fishing, food and prizes for kids ages three through 15. Children will compete in four age categories 3-6, 7-9, 10-12, and 13-15. An adult should accompany each child, and all children five and under should wear a life jacket.
“The Hopkins County Bass Club comes out each year and officially weighs each fish, and it is by weight in each group who has the biggest fish,” said Stephanie Townsell, the event chairperson.
Each child will furnish their own pole, rod/reel, and tackle box. Only one pole or rod/reel per child. Bait worms will be provided to each child.
Prizes for the largest fish overall, the largest fish in each age category, and the second and third place in each category will be given the day of.
A free lunch will be provided to all participants, consisting of a hot dog, chips, and a drink, thanks to the event sponsors Walmart, Carhartt, Hopkins County Bass Club, and Happy’s.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.