At the end of Monday’s Madisonville City Council Meeting, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton announced that the next meeting on Monday, Feb. 16 would be both in person and online.
“Those of you that are comfortable coming in person, that will be an option for you, and those that are not comfortable, feel free to still use the WebEx option,” said Cotton. “Masks will be required if you are going to be here for the in-person. We will re-evaluate as time goes on. We know that the coronavirus is still here. We are still dealing with cases, but we want to give an opportunity for those that want to get back to in-person. It will be limited numbers and masks will be required.”
Cotton said the next meeting will be a public hearing for the annexation for Pappy’s Convenient store in Grapevine.
“We wanted to open it up for the public to come in for that community hearing,” said Cotton. “We will see how that goes. What we are hoping we can open them back up and do the social distancing and mask wearing.”
Cotton said the changes are contingent to what happens locally with the COVID-19 pandemic and any additional restrictions from the state that may be placed.
This will be the first in-person meeting since the city hall closed off foot traffic at the end of October.
Also at the meeting, the council approved miscellaneous equipment from the electric department as surplus and Janet Nichols was appointed to the Housing Authority Board.
In other news, the city:
• announce that the Public Works Department will be replacing a culvert on Whittington Drive at the intersection of Cross Street and Whittington. The work is scheduled for Thursday and Friday with rain dates set for Monday and Tuesday.
Detours will be in place to direct traffic. Cotton said a tile had rusted through and will be replaced during the work.
