Baptist Health Madisonville has asked community members to keep their holiday decorations up until Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 to show their support for health care workers.
January can be a dark month after all the celebrating in December, especially for health care workers who have been taking care of COVID-19 patients.
“January is kind of that dark and dreary month, where it is dark when you come to work and it is dark when you go home,” said Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health. “Christmas lights just bring that sense of joy and hope.”
The idea came from the public relations team at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, who reached out to other healthcare systems in the state asking them to jump on board with the idea.
“There is no denying that our staff is weary from the physical and emotional toll of what they see every day,” said Robert Ramey, Baptist Health Madisonville president in a news release. “The new vaccine is offering hope, but the reality is that we have months to go in this pandemic. This very small gesture of keeping your Christmas lights up is a way to show our community’s support for Baptist Health Madisonville staff.”
Quinn said many people reach out to ask what they can do for the staff at the hospital and keeping their lights up is a simple and easy way to show support.
“Their lights are already up and so many people supported the local Kiwanis Club with their parade of lights so if we could just get them to leave them up a little bit longer,” she said.
Stephanie Townsell, president of the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club, said the club would be reaching out to everyone who participated in their Parade of Lights contest to encourage them to keep their lights up.
First United Bank, who participated in the contest, plan to keep their Christmas decorations up to show their support for healthcare workers, Townsell said.
Hopkins County Judge Executive, Jack Whitfield, Jr. said the county will be leaving the Christmas tree up until Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 to support the local healthcare workers.
“They are worn out, they have had a rough time and they have been putting in lots of hours,” he said. “If we can show support for them, then that is what we want to do.”
Sara Lutz, public relations director for the City of Madisonville, said they are planning to keep the downtown décor up through January. They are trying to work out specifics for the decorations in the park because that was scheduled to end on Friday.
“Our local health care workers have gone above and beyond to take care of our community so any small token of support we can show, we will,” said Lutz.
Quinn said other ways people can get involved, if they don’t have holiday decorations, are to spread the message and share photos on Facebook with the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes and tag @BaptistHealthMadison ville.
People can personally thank healthcare workers for all they are doing to end the pandemic and treat those fighting COVID-19, she said. Messages of support can also be sent to any Baptist Health Madisonville staff or healthcare worker at 900 Hospital Drive or sent via private message to the hospital’s Facebook page.
“If someone chooses to send a message over Facebook their name would be removed, but the message would be given to staff across the hospital,” Quinn said. “If we can continue that holiday spirit a little bit longer it might get us through this dark winter.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.