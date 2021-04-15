The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Veatrus Hopson, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to illuminate headlamps, no operator’s moped license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Misty Fairrow, 41, of Morganfield, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Alicia Burch, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Heather Clark, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
Timothy Jernigan, 36, of Central City, was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and no registration plates.
Raven Rogers, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with theft by deception.
Jonathan Emerson, 21, of Nortonville, was charged Tuesday with disregarding stop sign, failure to produce insurance card and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
