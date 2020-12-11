A Hopkins County Grand Jury indicted three individuals in November connected to a death investigation of a Madisonville man.
Missy Clark, 35, Jerry Hankins, 37, and Tiffany Dukes-Hankins, 30, all of Madisonville, were charged with adult abuse by knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult on Nov. 17 during a Hopkins County Grand Jury session.
According to Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman, all three are set to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Dec. 21.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., Madisonville Police Department detectives responded to 454 Murray Street where they found a person deceased in the home.
According to a police report, the deceased individual was covered in sores and bugs. At that time, detectives said the condition the individual was found in did not appear to be the cause of death.
All three are still housed at the Hopkins County Jail on cash bonds of $10,000, according to the Hopkins County Jail website.
