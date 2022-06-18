A Madisonville man was arrested on firearm and drug charges after police say he discharged a firearm in a residential neighborhood Thursday night.
Police say that a resident of Hayes Avenue called 911 after seeing an unknown man jump her fence and enter her yard at around 10:51 p.m. on Thursday. When he dog started barking, the called said that the man jumped back over the fence and she heard a firearm discharge.
Police located Cruz Bolton in a wooded area behind the caller’s home. He led police on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody, at which point police say that he admitted being under the influence of synthetic drugs. A firearm was located nearby.
Bolton was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of synthetic drugs, fleeing or evading police (on foot), criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and public intoxication with a controlled substance.
Police say the caller’s fence was damaged where the suspect allegedly jumped it.
