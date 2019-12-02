The Madison Central Marching Band stormed onto national television Thursday as part of the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
After being introduced by NBC’s Al Roker, the band wowed the audience with a performance of “Animal” by the band Maroon 5, complete with the color guard in full body animal print, twirling matching flags.
Madison Central was one of 11 marching bands in the parade, groups that spanned from Tucson, Ariz., to St. Petersburg, Fla.. Madison Central is the largest band in Kentucky history, according to the Macy’s Parade website.
The band had to perform on a cold and windy day in New York City — windy enough that while the balloons that make the Macy’s Parade famous were allowed to fly, they had to stay low to the ground.
Handlers had difficulty navigating a slightly deflated Ronald McDonald balloon through the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on November 28. BY STORYFUL
But the Kentucky band was part of a lineup that included Billy Porter, TLC and performances from the Broadway shows Hadestown and Beetlejuice: The Musical.
Madison Central won some well-earned Kentucky pride on Twitter during their performance, including from local politicians. Josh Hicks, a candidate running in Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District, tweeted his support for the band as did Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.
The band was followed by a Spongbob Squarepants balloon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.