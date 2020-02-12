Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Kayla M. Foster-Noel, 33, of Earlington was charged Monday with contempt of court in Hopkins County
• Alexis R. Hibbs, 32, of Madisonville was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Billy R. Virge Jr., 39, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Keri D. Abbott, 28, of Nortonville was charged Friday with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
• Jacob R. Cummings, 21, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and marijuana trafficking.
• Kristina R. Figueroa, 30, of Slaughters was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and marijuana trafficking.
• Ashley M. Legrand, 27, of Slaughters was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and marijuana trafficking..
• Jeremy T, Rainwater, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with violating a Kentucky protective order.
• Jeffrey A. Todd, 40, of Slaughters was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
• Loucretia E. Wells-Hallum, 38, of White Plains was charged Saturday with theft by deception/cold checks.
