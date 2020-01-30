Keeping the children of Hopkins County safe is one of the school district’s top priorities, said Director of Engagement, Equity and School Support Robert Carter.
Starting Monday, Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High Schools will check visitor’s IDs against national databases of sexual offenders. The scanner will also screen visitors against each school’s database for custody issues.
“It’s our responsibility, not only to protect our faculty and staff and students but also our visitors as well,” he said. “One of the things that Raptor Technologies does is tap into the national database of sexual offenders. It’s doing a national search to see if the visitor is on any list that would prohibit them from being around our most valuable treasures, our children.”
Previously, visitors and volunteers signed in with pen and paper. The front desk would keep the visitor’s ID until they signed out. Now, the district has partnered with Raptor. Once the ID is scanned, a sticker will be printed with your name, the time you came in and your destination.
Central’s gatekeeper, Regina Farris, said this new system quickly allows her to identify if a person is allowed to be in her building.
“Pen and paper doesn’t say who this person is, we’ve got parents that are not allowed to be in here,” she said. “I can scan their ID, and it will let us know this person is not allowed past this office.”
The new technology includes three management systems — visitor, volunteer and emergency.
Carter said the visitor system will keep track of everyone coming in and out of the schools. The volunteer system will provide schools with a fully compliant criminal background check for their volunteers. The emergency management will link each school building, and if there were an emergency circumstance, the system will help notify critical first responders.
Not all three systems will be implemented at once as Carter said that would be chaotic. Instead, the plan is to roll out each system one at a time, beginning with the visitor management system.
“The system really digs deep, that’s why we are trying to get ahead and not throw it all out at one time,” he said.
Because of partnerships and relationships the district has established through technology and school safety, and, Carter said, with the Board of Education being as forward-thinking as they are, they were able to purchase the Raptor equipment for each facility through grants.
With the passing of last year’s school safety bill, Senate Bill 1, schools had to become compliant with legislation, said Carter.
“We started looking at what things we can do that will help the process as we move forward to try to make sure our school communities are as safe as possible. We began to look at these things, even before Senate Bill 1 came down the pipe,” he said. “Once SB1 came out, and they started talking about what some of the requirements were going to be, then we began to get really aggressive in looking at various systems.”
Having the Raptor system in place will help enhance the accountability the schools have with their visitors, volunteers, students, faculty and staff, said Carter.
“It helps us in a time of crisis, hoping that we never have those things, we pray we never have those things,” he said. “Being able to have an accountability system there to know who was where, and how we can make sure that they are accountable and safe.”
North and Central families have already been notified about the new system. The other facilities in the district will be notified through correspondence and each school’s Facebook page when the new Raptor system will take effect.
If you have any questions, please contact Robert Carter at the district office at 270-825-6000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.