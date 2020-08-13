As of Wednesday, Hopkins County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 431 since the crisis began in March.
A total of 34 Hopkins County residents have died from the virus.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton was joined Wednesday at the weekly Faceboodk Live Update by Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley and Dawson Springs Public School Supt. Leonard Whalen. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., a normal participant in the briefing, was in Frankfort for a meeting with the Kentucky Coal County Judges.
Whalen gave an update on on his school’s plans. The independent school system announced late last week that they would be beginning the school year virtually on Sept. 1.
“We felt it was best to go ahead and go virtually and focus all of our efforts on that, thinking that we’d end up that way eventually anyway,” Whalen said.
Whalen was right, as most other schools in the state followed suit on Monday after Gov. Andy Beshear urged schools to begin the year virtually and push back in-person classes until late September.
Whalen said any potential return to classes would be assessed at each break in the calendar.
“I hope after fall break we are back,” Whalen stated. “One of the things we’ve heard from parents were concerns about kids having to wear masks all day in class. That is one of the things we will have to take a look at when we are able to look at returning.”
A return after Fall Break would have students returning to classes in Dawson Springs on Oct. 12.
Whalen also said Dawson was working on making internet hotspots available in several of the school parking lots for those students who don’t have adequate internet at home. Although originally slated to be available by the start of school on Sept. 1, installation issues have pushed that readiness date back to mid-September.
Cotton said that Hopkins County School Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby had also stated that there would be internet hotspots available at several of the county schools during the virtual learning period. He said there were also several hotspots available to the public in the Madisonville City parks.
Both school systems plan to resume breakfast and lunch pickup and delivery with the start of the new school year. Details of those plans will be released as they become available.
In other business, Cotton encouraged all Hopkins County residents to complete their 2020 US Census.
“Right now Hopkins County is at 67.5%,” he said. “Madisonville is 68.5%. Dawson is 65%. We need you filling out those questionnaires.”
Cotton said census data is used by corporations when they are seeking new locations for businesses and industry. It is also used by local city and county governments to acquire grant funding for projects.
The census is taken every 10 years, meaning the data collected in 2020 will be used to attract businesses and apply for grants through 2030.
Smiley spoke briefly about a recent $1 million grant Dawson Springs had received to update their water plant. Much of the information that went into the grant application came from the 2010 census.
“Census door knockers will start coming around soon,” Cotton stated. “You will probably start seeing them next week.”
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.