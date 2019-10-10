Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Austin W. Gibson, 33, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000 on a Caldwell County warrant.
• Halie L. McCormick, 30, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jule G. Cummings, 29, of Madisonville was charged Monday with two counts of theft by deception - including cold checks under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Keyairrys D. Combs, 23, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked license,
• Kevin J. Dzikowski, 35, of Paducah was charged Wednesday with serving a parole violation on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jared L. Brasher, 33, of Nebo was charged Tuesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Deshon M. Wills, 23, of Madisonville was charged on Tuesday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Christian County warrant.
