Preliminary hearings were continued on Friday for murder suspect Dennis Stone.
According to Hopkins County Circuit Clerk Tanya Bowman and Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter, Stone will appear in court again on Sept. 11.
Stone, 32, of Madisonville, is facing charges of murder, assault and wanton endangerment after police began searching for him on Aug. 14 after Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville, was shot to death. One of her children was also shot, but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
Stone waived his extradition on Aug. 18 in a Tennessee court and was returned to Hopkins County where he was set to have appear in court Friday.
The incident occurred at the Ideal Market in Earlington shortly before 4 p.m. after which police say Stone fled south to Tennessee before he eventually turned himself into authorities early the next morning.
The assault charge comes from the shooting of the child and 12 counts of wanton endangerment are for endangering the lives of people in and around the convenience store at the time of the shooting, according to past reports.
Stone’s bond, originally set at $250,000 while awaiting extradition, was increased to $500,000 and eventually to $1 million.
Senter said the preliminary hearing that was set for Friday was for district court and that Stone has the option to waive that hearing or continue with it on Sept. 11.
From there, the case will go to a grand jury, which Senter said will convene in October.
