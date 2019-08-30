The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Cassandra Kimbro, 30, of Madisonville was arrested Wednesday for two warrants of failing to appear in Jefferson County.
• William Martin, 39, of Madisonville was arrested Thursday for alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Kelly Parker, 44, of Sebree was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Ronnie Allen, 45, of Bremen was arrested Monday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
• Tyler Harrison, 38, of Madisonville was arrested Wednesday for lack of a motorcycle operator's license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• William Pate, 27, of Nebo was arrested Wednesday for violating an emergency protective order or domestic violence order and not maintaining required insurance.
• Kyle Wilson, 36, of Madisonville was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Hopkins County.
