The first race of the 2022 season at the Western Kentucky Speedway will be the second annual Spring Fling, taking place Saturday, April 23.
“Last year we had 99 cars for this event while only running four divisions and was our second most attended event of the year,” said Cole Huggins of Western Kentucky Speedway. “This year we have added two more classes and are expecting the car count to be around the 120-130 mark and be one of our biggest races again this season. We have a lot of support from the drivers all over western Kentucky as well as several drivers that come from middle Tennessee and southern Indiana that support us regularly. We’ve also had several drivers from the St Louis area and Virginia express interest in attending this event as well.”
Fans and spectators can expect to see two and three wide racing from top to bottom all evening long. The race surface has been greatly improved upon over the past three years, according to Huggins.
“We’ve had several private test sessions over the off-season and every driver that’s been out there has bragged on how smooth the surface is and that it’s the best they’ve seen it in a long time. With everything we’ve heard from talking to drivers as well as watching the track develop on these test days, I think we’ll see some of the best racing this area has seen in years this season.”
If you have never been to a race it is a fun time for the entire family. General admission is $10 for adults, children ages eight and under are free. Pit passes are $35 for adults, children ages three to eight are $10, children three and under are free.
The grand stand opens at 4 p.m. Hot laps (practice laps) begin at 6:20 p.m. And the first heat of the race will hit the track at 7 p.m. There will be Street Stocks, 602 Crate Late Models, B-Mods, Rusty Bolt, Mini Stock, and Bombers. All 6 classes will be racing for $1,000 to win.
The racetrack is located at 1245 Happy Lane in Madisonville. For more information feel free to visit, www.raceWKS.com.
