After 90-plus minutes in a closed-door meeting, representatives from the Hopkins County School Board and leaders from Madisonville’s black community emerged with optimism that progress was made Monday night.
Though no official action came from the meeting between School Board President John Osborne, Board member J.W. Durst, Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby, local NAACP Interim President Marcus Ray and Hopkins County African American Coalition President Bill McReynolds, all parties agreed it was a positive first step.
Ray and McReynolds asked to meet with board leadership following Durst’s appointment to the District 5 seat on the board. Durst had previously held the post for four years but did not seek re-election in November’s General Election. He was appointed to the seat following Doug Center’s decision not to be sworn into the office after employment out of town prohibited him from serving. Center had run unopposed for the seat.
After Center’s decision, the board accepted applications from those interested for two weeks. In the end, five individuals submitted resumes. In addition to Durst, Felicia Bradley and Melissa McAdoo — both black women — had also submitted their applications for consideration.
The board went into a closed session at a special called meeting on Jan. 22 but did not interview interested applicants before appointing Durst.
Both Ray and McReynolds — on behalf of the organizations they represent — submitted separate letters to the board voicing displeasure in the process last week.
During Monday’s meeting, those involved say they discussed ways to improve the school’s curriculum to be more inclusive year-round minority studies, the possibility of adding a minority representative to the board in an advisory capacity and ways to recruit African American teachers.
“We heard out concerns this group had regarding some opportunities of improvement to represent the African American community,” said Durst. “We also identified there are still opportunities to improve.”
Durst said board representation was also able to share some of the opportunities already in place, like an inclusivity committee that is comprised of Latino and African American school employees. That committee has introduced a plan that includes “Black History 365” — a plan to add African American history to the school’s year-round curriculum.
Ray said the inclusivity committee and some of the programs the school has introduced seem to be indicators of the direction the school system is headed.
“While we had some great conversations and realized some things we didn’t know were going on in the school system, we also found out that we have to be more involved in making those things come to pass,” said Ray.
McReynolds said after listening and discussing ideas, he thinks the minority community and the school board are headed in the right direction.
“Everything may not happen overnight, but let’s just hope that it can happen moving forward,” he said.
Ray and McReynolds said they were glad to be able to have this conversation and hope to have more in the future.
Durst said the parties agreed to continue to discuss opportunities and concerns while working toward resolutions together as a community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.