The Madisonville Community College Radiography program recently received a grant to upgrade equipment in both of its labs, offering students more up-to-date training opportunities.
Dr. Joy Menser, the radiography program director, said x-ray equipment is extremely expensive, and it is not often that a program gets to completely update the lab.
“We have two x-ray rooms, and we were able, by way of a grant, to get new equipment in both rooms,” she said. “This puts us on the cutting edge of technology.”
The upgraded equipment is even newer than what is utilized by many of the clinical facilities where the students end up, she said. MCC received a new digital portable machine, two new x-ray machines, and new mannequins. The machines are Valory AGFA equipment, and all of them came from Radiation Services in Indiana.
Menser said the program was also fortunate to get new mannequins. This is important because the ones used in radiography aren’t just your typical mannequins. These actually have real human bone in them to assist students as they are learning the process.
“Our mannequins are special because they have to have real bones in them for us to x-ray them, so they are extremely expensive,” she said. “Our mannequins run between $35-40,000.”
She said over time, the mannequins don’t cooperate as well, and parts start to fall off.
“It is nice to have new mannequins where everything is attached and on, and the students use the mannequins to get experience prior to going to the clinical facilities,” said Menser.
Shauna Rogers, a first-year radiography student at MCC, said the new equipment is easier to use than the old equipment, and even the new mannequins were an improvement.
“The old ones were terrible,” she said.
Allison George, also a first-year radiography student, said the equipment is more advanced and a step up from the old room.
“I think this is a lot better. A lot newer than some of the clinical sites I have been to because they have older equipment,” she said.
The two lab rooms used to have different equipment making it more difficult for the students to move between them, said Menser. Now, both rooms have the same equipment making it much easier for the students.
“By having the brand new, latest, newest equipment that is on the market, we are training our students for any type of equipment they may encounter once they graduate from the program and get employed,” she said.
