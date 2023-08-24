The Heidi Badgett Foundation has awarded $28,000 to eight non-profits across three counties.
Dee Padgett, the United Way of the Coalfield office manager, said the committee had over $83,000 in requests this year.
“I think they did a good job, and it was difficult for them, but they handled it well,” she said.
The committee chooses the best organizations that will do the most in the community to provide health and education resources primarily to those under 21 years old.
The agencies chosen were the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Hopkins County 4-H, Door of Hope Pregnancy Center, Hopkins County YMCA, Happy Feet of Muhlenberg County, Happy Feet of Webster County, The Learning Center, and CASA of Midwest KY.
Padgett said the grants are through the Heidi Badgett Foundation and distributed through the United Way of the Coalfield. The foundation covers three counties, Webster, Muhlenberg, and Hopkins, while UWC covers Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties.
“There is a committee for Heidi Badgett made up of individuals from those three counties,” she said. “That committee determines who will receive the money.”
