Today’s Farmer’s Market at Mahr Park in Madisonville will have more than just fresh produce and jewelry for sale. Titled the Family Fun Farmer’s Market Day, this event was created by Farmer’s Market Manager, Bunny Wickham in hopes to bring more young families to the market and to create awareness.
“We hope to engage the while family and make shopping at the Farmer’s Market a fun thing that the family can look forward to,” Wickham said. “We have a huge checker board game that folks enjoy sitting down to play. The kids often challenge the parents to a game, we (the vendors) often hear ‘I need a rematch’ and it’s almost as fun watching them as it is for them to play! We have chalk art for the younger kids but even the teenagers like to sit and create great works of art. Even some of the vendors get into it, writing in front of their booth the different things they offer for sale.”
There will also be a scavenger hunt for the kids along with educational chats with local farmers to learn how food is grown, and time to socialize with each artisan to learn how their unique craft is made. Families who come to the Farmer’s Market with their children create memories that will last a lifetime, and this event will hopefully encourage more families to attend each week.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Mahr Park Pavillion, located at 55 Mahr Park Drive in Madisonville.
