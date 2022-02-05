Don’t let winter weather limit your food options this year. Even if you don’t see anything appealing in the fridge, you can just get something delivered.
Are you familiar with DoorDash? It is relatively simple to use and it has recently gained popularity locally, especially since the pandemic hit. More and more restaurants in Madisonville and Hopkins County are signing up to enhance their business and offer a delivery service to new and regular customers.
So what is DoorDash? It is an on-demand food delivery service that allows you to order food, drinks and desserts from restaurants in your area. When you order from DoorDash, your food is delivered by a freelance worker, known as a Dasher, who doesn’t belong or work to any single restaurant. Since restaurants don’t have to hire delivery drivers, DoorDash makes it easier for them to expand their delivery business.
So how exactly does it work? DoorDash operates in hundreds of cities nation-wide, offering a hyperlocal meal delivery across the country. The company works with these restaurants, lets them set the menu options and prices, but DoorDash then controls the delivery and service fees.
The biggest difference between other delivery options and DoorDash is that orders placed through DoorDash do not make restaurants use their own drivers. Instead, they use Dashers who are paid via tips and a base-salary from DoorDash. This makes it much easier and cheaper on restaurants since they don’t have to worry about hiring delivery workers.
DoorDash also offers many other perks for the restaurant owners, such as how they want their delivery services handled, data analytics to help their business run better and understand customers, net profit calculators and a merchant portal to adjust the menu, help track metrics and more.
For the customer, there is obvious value, as it enables quick ordering and delivery from local restaurants at the touch of a button, most of which are restaurants that haven’t traditionally offered home delivery. Using the mobile app or website you can search for all restaurants in the area that use DoorDash, browse the menu, place your order, and track your order as the driver picks it up and brings it to your doorstep.
Some stores are even utilizing DoorDash. CVS, Dollar General and Walgreens are all available for ordering on the app and website.
Some of the local establishments in Madisonville that are currently using DoorDash are:
Fast Food:
Arby’s
Burger King
Fazoli’s
Huck’s
Ideal Market
KFC
Long John Silver’s
McDonalds
Popeyes
Rally’s
Subway
Taco Bell
Taco John’s
Wendy’s
Diner
Cracker Barrel
Denny’s
Huddle House
Tommy D’z Classic Diner
Wings Etc
Japanese/Chinese
Mt. Fuji
Mandarin House
Lucky Buffet
Mexican
Acapulco Mexican Grill
Pizza
Little Caesars
Marco’s
Papa John’s
Scores Pizza
Drinks
Simply Poured
Stores
CVS
Dollar General
Walgreens
