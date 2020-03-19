Tamara Condra will have more time on her hands beginning today. But she wonders what her co-workers will do.
“It’s the part-timers I’m concerned about,” said the manager of Cost Cutters salon in Hanson.
All of them lost their jobs Wednesday afternoon as part of the COVID-19 clampdown by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
An order issued Tuesday ends in-person operations for “all public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation,” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That includes not only salon and barber shopss, but spas, gyms and community centers.
Blades Salon and Day Spa north of downtown Madisonville already was taking precautions by opening its doors only by appointment and barring visitors. The salon was fully booked for Wednesday before the Governor’s announcement, so people desiring to beat the 5 p.m. deadline had to look elsewhere.
“Do you want me to cry?” stylist Stephanie Taliafero asked as she cut a customer’s hair.
The bulk of the pain may fall on owner Elizabeth Oldham, who’s also an immediate past chair of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s very disheartening and a little upsetting,” Oldham said. “It’s going to be hard for all of us.”
Blades has 11 employees who can apply for unemployment benefits. But the salon also has independent contractors, whom Oldham says will take the biggest hit.
“In my gut, I’ve known it was coming for a while,” Oldham said. But the official shutdown notice for salons didn’t arrive until late Tuesday.
Condra served customers by herself Tuesday evening inside the Hanson Walmart. But she already knew about Beshear’s announcement, thanks to a state association.
“I have a hobby farm,” Condra said about her back-up plans. It includes an orchard and several horses near Providence. “I hope the Governor doesn’t forget about the farmers.”
Condra’s customer count at Cost Cutters had dropped since the coronavirus scare developed, as Walmart shoppers focused on buying supplies. But she said her business still saw about 150 people a day.
Oldham doesn’t know exactly how long Kentucky salons will be closed, but she fears it will be for more than a few weeks.
“We just want to do the right thing and do what the Governor’s asked us to do,” Oldham said. “He’s looking at our best interests.”
Her Wednesday clients included Lexie Wicks, whose fiance Coby Turner watched nearby. When it comes to a wedding, they may be wiser than many at this moment.
“We haven’t set a date yet,” Turner said.
