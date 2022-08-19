The Travis Manion Foundation will host the 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5k this year in Saturday, Sept.10 in Madisonville at 8 p.m.
This annual event unites the community to remember and celebrate the lives lost on September 11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, first responders, military and those who serve our country and community.
This year’s event will begin downtown Madisonville with the opening ceremony taking place at the Madisonville Fire Department Station One.
“Each year, the anniversary of the September 11th attacks provides us an opportunity to gather, reflect and remember,” said Ryan Manion, President, Travis Manion Foundation. “We reflect on the civilians and first responders we lost that day, and all those lost in the wars since, including my brother. Through the Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Runs, we gather communities together to run a 5K, not just to honor the fallen, but to continue the legacies of character, leadership, and service that they left behind. We run to remember so future generations don’t forget; this is what the 9/11 Heroes Run race series is all about.”
Last year, more than 60,000 people participated in 9/11 Heroes Run races around the world and Travis Manion Foundation invests back into the local race communities to support military, veterans, first responders and their families.
Locally, over 600 people participated in Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run in 2021, representing six different states. Since the race began in 2013, over $137,000 has been raised for the Travis Manion Foundation and the Patrick Rudd Project.
“Seeing the support for this event in Madisonville is truly unbelievable,” said Kelly Forbes, Local Race Director. “Over 1,000 people show up on a September Saturday night to show their appreciation for our local first responders and to honor the service and sacrifice of those lost on 9/11 and in the wars since. If you haven’t experienced it for yourself, you’re really missing out.”
According to Forbes, “Our registration numbers are half of what they typically are in the race promo season. If you are planning on signing up for this year’s event, please go ahead and do so within the next week to give us a more accurate total to expect. The shirt deadline is still August 31, but that means you are guaranteed a shirt, not necessarily at packet pickup; it could be available for you after the race if they have to send us additional tees to meet later sign-ups.”
For more information about the race series or to register, visit www.911heroesrun.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.