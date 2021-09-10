A Nebo man is facing charges after firing a handgun multiple times during a standoff with police on I-24 near Eddyville on Wednesday night.
Dean Adornato, 26, was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Around 9 p.m. Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers received reports of a man, later determined to be Adornato, walking down westbound I-24 near the 51 mile marker with a flashlight.
After law enforcement from other agencies arrived at the scene, they determined that Adornato was holding a handgun and proceeded to fire the handgun multiple times toward the ground and in the air.
After over an hour of law enforcement speaking with Adornato, he was taken into custody, and his vehicle was later discovered on a side road near the interstate.
Neither Adornato nor any law enforcement units were injured during the incident and law enforcement did not discharge any weapons. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police, Post 2, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Eddyville Police Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County Highway Department, and Lyon County EMS. Both lanes of Interstate 24 were shut down for approximately two hours.
Adornato was lodged in the Christian County Jail where he still remains as of Thursday. No bond has been set for Adornato as of press time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.