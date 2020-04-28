As the school year winds down, important end of term information regarding final grades, locker belongings and virtual celebrations are coming to light through each school in the county.
“It’s very important for parents and students to be watching our web page and social media and be in contact with your child’s school about when they can go and pick up and drop off any materials that they have — such as textbooks, assistive technology, missing assignments and when would students be receiving anything that was in their locker or their desk,” said Hopkins County Schools Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby.
As the schools roll out their drop off and pick-up procedures online, Ashby said once they have a pick-up schedule, strict social distancing practices will be set in place. She also said transitional students — 5th graders, 8th graders and high school seniors — will have activity announcements coming soon.
Friday, Ashby, along with principals from Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High Schools, shared information regarding virtual celebrations through a video on Facebook.
Both high schools will have a virtual baccalaureate Wednesday, May 13. Then to celebrate the accomplishments of the senior class, both schools will hold a virtual awards night, Thursday, May 14. A virtual senior celebration to be held Friday, May 15. Times for the events are still being worked out.
Seniors will receive their caps and gowns next, said Central Principal Jon Wells.
“We’re going to have a drive-thru service available to all parents, we’re going to hand out caps and gowns during that week, we’re going to return any belongings that we might find in the lockers,” he said. “We’ll also accept any school property, like athletic uniforms, textbooks, anything that needs to come back to the school.”
He said once a person arrives; they’ll give their name, and then their belongings will be ready for pick up. Wells said times would very school to school, but that information will be available on their social media channels.
North Hopkins released its drive-thru schedule Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 4, seniors with the lasts names beginning with “A” through “J” can come and drop off and pick up their items. Seniors with last names starting with “K” to “Z” can come from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Freshman, sophomores and juniors pick up schedules will be shared later this week.
Senior Diplomas’ will be mailed out after final grades are submitted, said North’s principal Adam Harris.
“We’ll have to wait till grades are finalized with our guidance department, sometime toward the end of May,” he said. “We’ll be sending out all report cards to all students, but also your high school diploma, you’ve been long waiting for.”
Ashby said her advice for all students at each school is to stay in communication with your school — watch social media pages to find out when designated times are to pick up their items. She also said late assignments would not be able to be submitted after the last day of school, Friday, May 8.
“This is certainly not the way we wanted to end the year,” she said. “We encourage our kids to stay in touch with us through social media, stay in touch with your teachers if you have questions or things that come up during the summer that we can be of assistance with. We encourage all of our kids to keep up their reading during the summer. We always have heard about the summer slump, and this is not the year that we need to slack off of our studies. We look forward to seeing them as soon as it’s safe, and we can return to school.”
Dawson Springs Independent School System’s students finish classes Friday, May 1. Supt. Lenny Whalen said their schools have plans for students to pick up their materials. Seniors are picking up their caps and gowns today with staggered pick-up times.
Whalen said Dawson Springs High School’s principal is in the process of planning a graduation ceremony, and those plans will be released today.
End of year information is coming out daily from each school in the Dawson Springs district, Whalen said to be sure to follow your school’s social media channels or the district website for current information.
“It’s been a difficult time with the NTIs (Nontraditional Instruction). It’s been a learning curve for everybody involved,” he said. “I appreciate everybody’s efforts, and everybody needs to stay safe and wrap up strong.”
In other school news:
• There will be a principal selection training for the Grapevine Elementary School SBDM Council, for the purpose of starting the procedures of the principal selection process. The meeting will be conducted virtually at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
