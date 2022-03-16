The Second Chance Employer Program, known as SCORE, began just a little over two years ago and then COVID-19 hit, bringing it to a halt. According to Hopkins County Jailer, Mike Lewis, the program is just now starting back up again.
SCORE is a program which allows inmates in the jail to apply for a job, work and secure money in an account while still in jail.
“In my opinion this is one of the best programs that we have,” Lewis said. “We’re happy to be restarting it. Working with the city of Madisonville, they’ve always been a big supporter.”
Nine applications were given from the jail to the city, and all nine were accepted for some kind of position. There are two or three other employers involved, according to Lewis, but they are single employers who usually only take one ore two applicants.
“The goal is to expand. I hope to have 50 people in (the program) by the end of the year. We want to grow slowly so we do it right,” Lewis said.
