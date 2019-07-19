Seven new rifles were donated to the Hopkins County Honor Guard by Harris Funeral Home as funeral director Josten Wilson called the contribution "the least we could do for these brave men and women."
The rifles, with a cost of roughly $2,700, will replace the old models that have been in use since the early 1970s and are described as "more precise, lighter and easier" by 15-year Honor Guard member Shawn Vanlue.
"The old guns would jam a lot, and it would throw off the salute," Vanlue said. "So we're very excited about our new rifles."
According to Honor Guard member John Thorpe, the new rifles are especially appreciated by their older members in the guard who still wish to deliver the service but are hindered by the weight and difficulty of the aged firearms.
Calvin Walker, a Korean War veteran and oldest member of the honor guard, has served in 781 funerals with the old rifles, and he said that he's excited to try out the new equipment.
Walker was a part of the honor guard when Harris Funeral Home tried to donate new artillery 20 years earlier, but it wasn't until this summer that the organization took the business up on their long-standing offer.
"They called us wondering if we wanted to sponsor just one gun
See Rifles/Page A4
XSpurchase," Wilson said. "And we decided to buy them the whole thing."
Vanlue described his shock at the funeral home's generosity as overwhelming.
"My jaw dropped to the floor," he said.
Vanlue and his fellow members aren't used to being helped this way, he said, as they've always been one to give rather than receive.
"It's always been for the veteran and their family. It's to recognize them as part of the community and give them closure in their military service," Vanlue said. "I know that if we don't do it, nothing would be done."
This year alone, honor guard members have driven 589 miles to serve in 497 funerals throughout the area. The service is free, but the honor guard members get a return for their time in better ways, according to Honor Guard member Parvin Gibbs.
"I'll be walking down the street, and someone who I've never met will stop me out of the blue and say, 'I just want to thank you. You buried my uncle, my dad and my brother,' " Gibbs said.
Wilson, whose family has owned and operated Harris Funeral Home for decades, listened intently to each member who shared their story at the donation reception on Thursday. He was raised in the military culture in his youth as his family would travel around with his father, who was in the service.
"My dad is a veteran, and he felt called to do something for the military guys," Wilson said. "It's dear to his heart. So I'm glad we could finally do something for them."
As each member of the honor guard inspected their new rifles with excitement and reverence, Wilson saw this as a first step in recognizing the 1,000-plus veterans in the Hopkins County community.
