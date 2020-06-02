The Hopkins County Health Department has reported another death related to COVID-19 occurred this past weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear said the victim was a 70-year-old man. The latest death moved the total fatalities due to the coronavirus in Hopkins County to 30.
Hopkins County saw no change in its 219 confirmed cases, but 17 additional people have recovered, bringing that number to 181 people, according to the health department. There are eight confirmed cases remaining in the county.
The latest in businesses to reopen came in the way of fitness centers Monday.
“Just seeing our members faces, it’s like seeing an old friend,” said Workout Anytime owner J.P. Wilson. “When I rolled up at 5 a.m. today, there were 10 people waiting to get in.”
Every other treadmill and bicycle at the gym is powered off with a sign which asks members to use the next machine to promote social distancing. Other workout equipment has been spaced in six-foot increments, said Wilson.
Currently, workout facilities are limited to 33% capacity, which Wilson said equates to 45 people at his gym. He sees that percentage going up slowly over the coming weeks.
Along with social distancing, each member at Workout Anytime is given a sanitizing spray bottle to use as needed. After they’re finished working out, the member will place their bottle on a return table for it to be disinfected and reused.
“We’re also having our members stay six feet apart, and If they want to wear a mask they can. Staff are required to wear them,” Wilson said.
In addition, auctions, auto and dirt racing, aquatic centers, movie theaters and bowling alleys have also been phased to reopen in the coming days. In Madisonville, Melody Lanes Bowling Center has planned their reopening for 4 p.m. Thursday.
The bowling center and restaurant, which is owened by Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., will operate under limited hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
Only 10 lanes will be used at a given time; masks are recommended; however, they are not a requirement. They will gradually add hours and days of operations over time.
In other COIVD related news:
• the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its MadCity Mingle at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at their offices in downtown Madisonville. It will allow businesses to network and update the community where they stand as an organization. According to a Chamber Facebook post, it will also be a chance for businesses to learn about the Chamber’s new Go Local campaign. Due to social distancing, the gathering is a bring your own cup of coffee event.
• Skyview Skatepark and Shop announced they will be reopening from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. According to a Facebook post, their shop is limited to five people at a time, with a six-foot distance. The micro mini-ramp area and their ping-pong table, party area, will be limited to five people, while they will operate at limited capacity in their park with 20 people. Masks are recommended for those in the shop and park areas, but not required.
• Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library announced they will have a curbside library program beginning Tuesday, June 9. An order can be placed online at publiclibrary.com or by phone at 270-825-2690 ext. 1.
