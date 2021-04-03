The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
• Jackie Sulfridge, 45, of Williamsburg, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
• Tina Warner, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
• Joseph Allard, 35, of Paducah, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• Howard McKinney, 44, of Nortonville, was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear.
• Rodriqez Mathis, 45, of Evansivlle, Indiana, was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
• Michael Meatris, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
• Jason Gossett, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Bradley Lewis, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
• Brandi Reeves, 45, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order.
