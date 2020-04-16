We still don’t know the exact way in which Kentuckians will vote this year. But the method in which Hopkins County candidates file for office is changing a bit.
“I need a way to get people their filing papers,” Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said.
But with her downtown Madisonville office closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions, Cloern announced a change this week. Candidates for public office in November can have a filing packet mailed to them.
“I can set up a box outside the building,” Cloern said, for people to drop off filing forms.
Local races are still on for November, even though Gov. Andy Beshear ordered the date of the primary moved from mid-May to Tuesday, June 23. The filing deadline has not changed, and remains Tuesday, June 2.
But if candidates can receive filing packets by mail, should voters be allowed to cast ballots by mail?
“This is completely separate from that,” Cloern said.
Mail voting has become a hot topic nationwide, with Beshear suggesting it might be necessary in Kentucky for the primary if COVID-19 restrictions continue. Cloern asked for comments about that on her office’s Facebook page last week. She received 133 responses.
“They were everything from strongly agree to strongly disagree,” Cloern said.
She was reluctant to say more, indicating she’s not allowed to discuss the topic. But supporters of mail-in ballots wrote that it would allow older people and disabled residents to vote, while opponents argued it would increase the risk of fraud and lower the total turnout.
City government seats are at stake this year in every Hopkins County town. They’re called city councils in Dawson Springs, Earlington, Madisonville, Mortons Gap and Nortonville. They’re known as city commissions in Hanson, Nebo, St. Charles and White Plains.
School board seats also are open in Dawson Springs and Hopkins County, along with seats over the county conservation district. Cloern said no one has filed for local office since the first deadline for Madisonville passed in early January.
Interested candidates can obtain a filing packet by calling the Hopkins County Clerk at 270-821-7361.
