Drug suspect captured Wednesday in White Plains

A woman on the run since last spring was captured by the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit Wednesday in White Plains.
A police report said Megan Boucher, 27, of Hanson now faces a total of five charges. She reportedly had "a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine" when she was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on Old Nortonville-White Plains Road.
Police say Hopkins County Jail deputies found another bag of suspected crystal meth on Boucher as they booked her during the afternoon.
Boucher was arrested last October for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, marijuana trafficking and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. She now faces a second charge of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, as well as first-degree promotion of contraband.
The police report said Willie Bivens, 35, of Madisonville also was arrested for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bivens faces a separate warrant from Adair County.
