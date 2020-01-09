Webster County sisters' weight-loss struggles featured in new series

Losing weight is one of the most common New Years resolutions for Americans, but for a pair of sisters from the Webster County city of Dixon, losing weight is a struggle that has gained national attention following the debut of TLC's new six-part docuseries, "1000-lb Sisters," on New Years Day.
According to TLC, Amy and Tammy Slaton weigh in at over 1,000 lbs. combined. Now they are in the midst of a major attempt to change their lives and their health, and the journey is being documented by the new series.
Amy, 31, wants to start a family with her new husband but is having trouble getting pregnant due to her weight and health issues. At 32, Tammy needs help with everyday tasks and had to move in with the newlyweds after her last hospital stay. She dreams of moving out of Amy's house so that she can live independently and find a love interest. But at 406 and 605 pounds, respectively, the sisters will have to lose weight before they can get approved for the surgery they hope will change their lives.
Tammy's limited mobility forces her to rely on Amy more than she'd like to adding to the tension that already exists just from living under the same roof. She hasn't left home in six years except for medical attention, and the isolation has taken a toll on both of them. Longing to connect with people, the sisters created a YouTube channel where they post funny videos and document their lives. But behind all their jokes and wacky humor, the sisters know they have to get serious about weight loss -- or the consequences could be life-threatening.
The docuseries will follow them every step of the way, from appointments with their doctor and navigating the relatable challenges of eating healthier and moving more, to finding out if they qualify for surgery and having the procedure if they do. Whether it's sampling exercise equipment like thigh masters and shake weights or cutting back on unusual culinary treats they enjoy creating like "dressed bananas" (bananas dipped in Miracle Whip dressing and rolled in chopped peanuts), the sisters learn and laugh as they try to embrace a healthy lifestyle.
Viewers will get a front-row seat to their emotional roller coaster ride, from the highs and lows to challenges that alternately test the strength of their bond and bring them closer together. All of it will be captured through the lens of their big, lovable personalities and unique brand of "funny" in this captivating series full of heart and humor.
The Slaton Sisters rose to fame by candidly sharing their lives, weight struggles and larger-than-life personalities with YouTube, where they have over 100,000 followers and their videos have received millions of hits.
In early-2019 a film crew caught the attention of a lot of Webster County residents, shooting video at various locations around the county, including the courthouse in Dixon and the Redwood in Diamond. But the crew was closed-mouthed about the subject of their film, stating only that it was a series they hoped to sell to TLC.
The series is available now on TLC Go, Hulu and on the TLC Network.
