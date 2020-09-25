The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Lawrence Kinney, 36, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with assault, 4th degree (minor injury).
• Cornelia Mackey, 48, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
• Donald Mora, 53, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
• The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Robbie Smith, 32,
of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear.
• Jason Thompson, 45, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and two counts of possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
• Kelly Hager, 42, of Madisonville was charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500.
• Christopher Downs, 40, of Slaughters was charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500.
