Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Stephanie Thomas, 36, of White Plains, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, driving on a DUI suspended license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Joseph Meadows, 22, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Madisonvile Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Whitney Austin, 30, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
