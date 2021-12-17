A disaster response team from All Hands and Hearts visited Dawson Springs and Barnsley this week to see how they could help.
AHAH is an international disaster relief organization that deploys its disaster response team to areas affected by disasters to assess the situation and understand where its volunteers can help residents and the community clean up and recover.
George Hernandez Mejia, with All Hands and Hearts, said they work with FEMA and other organizations, along with the local governments and community leaders, to offer help.
“We always try to come in and assess . . . what the needs of the community are and see how we can best fit into those immediate needs in that moment,” he said. “That is what we are doing right now is identifying different areas that are impacted because of the tornadoes.”
Part of the team’s job is to see what areas would benefit the most from their help like offering chain saw operations and debris removal. He said they also check in with their partner agencies on the ground to see what they are doing and if they need assistance.
“As of this moment, we are checking things out and seeing what the next steps are,” said Mejia.
They are determining if AHAH can provide help to Dawson Springs and Barnsley, while also trying to be aware of the first responders and power companies still working.
“We want to be cognizant of the first responder operations still happening in the area, and we don’t want to bring in people too early to interfere with that,” said Mejia.
Some of what AHAH does is to help get trees off houses or out of the way if trees are blocking roads and driveways. They also offer debris removal.
Mejia said they also look to see where they could house a bunch of volunteers. Someplace they could sleep and eat. He said AHAH wants to work with the community, not just come in and dictate what will happen.
“We want the community to be aware of what we are doing, and we want them to feel like they are able to dictate what we do and where we work,” said Mejia.
While the organization does have a lot of volunteers, the majority of the volunteers tend to come from the community itself, he said. Usually, local residents who want to help out their neighbors.
He said his team is hopeful they can help and support the community as they come back from this disaster.
“We will do what we can,” said Mejia.
He said their organization is not the only one able to help, homeowners can visit crisiscleanup.org to put in their phone number and what work needs to be done on their homes. That information will be on the website for other organizations to see if they can help.
For more information about All Hands and Hearts, visit their website at https://www.allhandsandhearts.org/.
