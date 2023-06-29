Hopkins County officials and the state are working together to help keep temporary housing in place for Dawson Springs residents displaced by the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado after the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently withdrew temporary housing units that had been in place since the storm.
“FEMA money that has supported temporary housing for a couple of Dawson Springs families has run out,” county attorney Lee Riddle told magistrates on Tuesday. “FEMA has returned their trailers to where they came from.”
He added that the families in question had houses under construction, but they were no ready by the time FEMA removed their trailers. Those residents were temporarily displaced for the second time until the Commonwealth of Kentucky could put new temporary housing in place.
“FEMA’s temporary housing ended, and they took their housing back,” said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield.
The state, however, is not prepared to become a landlord for those in need of a home, so they are now seeking to donate the RV-style housing units to the Fiscal Court. Although the county also does not wish to become landlords, officials are prepared to work out a temporary housing agreement.
The families in need, all of whom will have houses completed within two to three months, will be allowed to utilize the temporary residences for $1 per month until their new homes are completed. The county plans to allow them to stay for up to six months.
Whitfield said that he wishes that every county could be equipped with the same housing units, that way in the event a similar tragedy was to strike in the surrounding area, they could all pull together to help those impacted.
