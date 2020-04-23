Sometimes when you see a neighbor that’s hurting, you take a second and ask, how can I help? And that is exactly what Brighton Cornerstone did earlier this week when they delivered lunch to Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville.
“We are all long term care facilities, and regardless of whether or not it is in our building, we understand what they’re going through,” said Melinda Rider, the marketing director at Brighton. “We just want them to know that they’re not alone.”
COVID-19 has significantly impacted Ridgewood. Last week, they had 37 cases develop there, according to reports.
“Food helps the heart sometimes,” Rider said. “Basically, it was just to give them the strength to go ahead and push through, and for them to know that they are not alone.”
During this rough time, community support for Ridgewood has been incredible, said their director of quality, Mandy Matheny.
“The support of the community has absolutely been amazing. When Brighton called and asked if they could do that, we have several friends that work in the long term care facilities, and from the beginning of this, we knew that we could all be hit very hard,” she said. “We said we’re going to get through this together. All four of the nursing facilities here said that, and we’ll be there to support each other and help each other.”
Not only did Brighton bring lunch, but their staff also released balloons, said Matheny. The balloons were filled with prayers, scriptures and well wishes for patients and staff.
“It has been so heartfelt how the community has come together to support us through this very difficult time,” she said.
Churches, business owners, resident family members and other individuals have called each day, asking how they can help Ridgewood during this time. Matheny said having people continue to pray, send mail, write posters has been important for residents and staff. She said they regularly have people call and ask to provide lunch.
If you are interested in sending letters or posters or possibly providing meals for Ridgewood, call 270-825-0166 or the home office at 270-825-2528.
“This has been a humbling experience, and it’s been a blessing that everybody has rallied around us to support and help during this time,” Matheny said.
In other news related to community support:
• the City of White Plains posted on Facebook that they are looking for ways to honor their city’s high school seniors. Over the next week, City Clerk Krista Greer said they would create banners or yard signs to post outside City Hall.
“This is just something to recognize them. We will put them around City Hall, that’s the main traffic area in White Plains,” Greer said. “Just showing that we are behind them, and we feel for everything that they’re going through right now.”
The city is trying to find out who each senior from White Plains is, Greer said there are between 20 and 30 seniors. Some families have already emailed or direct messaged the city with their student’s name. The city is asking for a photo of each senior for the banner or yard sign. Pictures and names can be submitted to wpfd@whiteplainsfire.com.
• Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is also spreading goodwill towards health care and essential workers. Tuesday, the Chamber shared on its Facebook page a letter-writing activity. The post includes several addresses of organizations that provide necessary care for the community.
“I wanted to make it as easy as possible, regardless of age, where folks can go ahead and thank an essential worker,” said Chamber President Libby Spencer. “What’s listed is not every essential worker in our community, it was just a shortlist of those I thought are maybe going unthanked — especially some of the physicians that are dealing with mental health, and many of the pharmacists.”
Spencer said there are coloring pages attached to the post for children to be able to color and say thank you, even if they can’t write yet.
“It might be a great opportunity for them to color and to share that,” she said. “I think the most important thing is to respect social distancing and not to drop these off, but to mail them.”
If you are interested in sending a letter or coloring page, go to the Chamber’s Facebook page for more information.
