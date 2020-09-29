Jeremy Wicks, a Madisonville man facing murder charges, is set to appear in court Wednesday, Oct. 14, according to the Hopkins County Jail website.
Wicks, 35, was charged April 6 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Both men were found shot in the head on the morning of April 6 inside a home at 778 Hodge Street, according to police reports.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after also being shot in the head, according to reports. Wicks is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection to Madison’s injuries.
As of Monday, Wicks remains in jail on a $1 million cash bond.
Wicks faces other charges, including six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more of methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces or more but less than five pounds), violation of an emergency protective order and second-degree persistent felony offender. He was indicted on June 16.
