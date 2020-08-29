The Madisonville Police Department has confirmed that it is conducting an investigation into a teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Incoming Police Chief Steve Bryan said he could not reveal any details connected to the investigation at this time, but he said no arrests have been made as of Friday.
Bryan said the police are continuing to gather information as part of its investigation.
Hopkins County School Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby confirmed that a teacher at the school has been suspended pending the investigation. She said the school is working with police.
