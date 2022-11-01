Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Deandre Roberts, was charged, October 28, 2022, for no operator’s license, failure to illuminated head lamps and careless driving.
Adam James Bowles, was charged, October 28, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines and failure to appear in court.
Caleb Pettus, was cahrged, October 31, 2022, for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Nikole Talitha House, was charged, October 28, 2022, for failure to wear seat belts and possession of methamphetamine.
James W. Hunter, was charged, October 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Daniel E. Flanagan, was charged, October 29, 2022, for careless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to produce insurance card.
Wayne Lawrence Kinney, was charged, October 29, 2022, for criminal trespassing, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
William J. Petska, was charged, October 30, 2022, for public intoxication.
Matthew Joseph Grady, was charged, October 30, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, criminal simulation in the second degree and careless driving.
Douglas James Simmons, was charged, October 30, 2022, for disregarding a stop sign, careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Michael D. Moritz, of White Plains, was charged, October 25, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Eric L. Johnson, of Nortonville, was charged, October 26, 2022, for criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Donna Barish, of White Plains, was charged, October 27, 2022, for public intoxication.
James T. Cooper, of Evansville, IN, was charged, October 28, 2022, for public intoxication.
Jeremy Lynn Peterson, of Evansville, IN, was charged, October 29, 2022, for failure to illuminate headlights, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
