Amy Sherman and Friends will be hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ at the corner of North Main and Arch Street in Madisonville, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m. for the community to come attend and enjoy.
According to Sherman, in 2020, when COVID shut the world down, school was out, working from home was the new normal, they canceled door-to-door trick-or-treating, and it was election year.
“Although I was looking for a way to interact with the voters in the community, I felt terrible for the kids,” Sherman said. “Even as adult, I was struggling with not being able to “have fun” during that time. I could only imagine what it was like for them. So I decided to do something that would give the children of Madisonville some kind of “normal” during a very abnormal time. So, I gathered some friends and that’s exactly what we did.”
Sherman holds this event close to her heart as she sees it as a fun way to bring the community together. This event is “It gives the kids something to look forward to. I enjoy mingling with parents, but what I love the most is seeing the smiling faces on the children in the long line that goes all the way up the sidewalk on Main Street.”
Sherman knew after the first year that this is something she wanted to continue each fall, and build on it and make it bigger and better.
“This year we are hoping to double the amount of cars participating, have some free food, a costume contest, and loads of fun. I love this town and the people in it, and I can’t wait to see them on the 29th!”
For more information search “Amy Sherman Trunk or Treat” on Facebook.
