Simply Poured coffee shop is excited to announce their upcoming holiday menu, events, offerings and much more for the community to enjoy.
Located in Madisonville, owner Melissa Savino wanted to bring a local feel with big flavors to Hopkins County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 12:32 am
Simply Poured coffee shop is excited to announce their upcoming holiday menu, events, offerings and much more for the community to enjoy.
Located in Madisonville, owner Melissa Savino wanted to bring a local feel with big flavors to Hopkins County.
“We are thinking of doing different events during the day around the holidays as far as Thanksgiving, there’s the Pay It Forward Board. You can buy a coffee for someone else and you write it up on the coffee sleeve and post it to the board. This is an ongoing theme but we are really going to push it for Thanksgiving. We also have around Christmas we are going to launch Christmas menu and a special new drink.”
Savino says business has been really good lately and they have been busy, as this is “coffee season” now that the weather is getting cooler.
“Our drive-thru is definitely our busiest, but the lobby traffic is picking up, DoorDash too”
Also on the horizon are professional speaking events and live music days. According to Savino, the first live music event a few weeks back was well received, so this will be continued at least once a month if not more, depending on who is available to play.
For more information on upcoming events and new menu items visit Simply Poured on Facebook.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.